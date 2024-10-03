PII Organises Symposium on “Artificial Intelligence – Challenges and Opportunities”

AMN / New Delhi

The Professionals Impact Initiative (PII) Forum organized a seminar on “Artificial Intelligence – Challenges and Opportunities for Professionals” here on 2 October 2024.

The seminar saw AI professionals and academicians sharing their views on this emerging technology and highlighting its implications. In his keynote address, Dr. S. Kazim Naqvi, Additional Director, FTK- Centre for Information and Technology, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi emphasized on the careful use of AI. He said that AI will undoubtedly transform a variety of businesses more than we expect and will increase efficiency in many industries such as financial services and energy. But there are risks and difficulties in managing the adoption of any new technology efficiently, as its impact are far-reaching.

Speaking on the topic “Using AI for Social Good: Opportunities for Professionals to Create Ethical Technology”, Suhaib Hussain, Senior Program Manager, Piramal Foundation, said that the growing importance of technology ethics is due to the fact that it can be held responsible.

The fact that new technologies provide us with more agency forces us to make decisions that we did not have to make in the past. With the power of modern technology, we must learn to voluntarily prevent the spread of its negative impacts through our ethics. He said that artificial intelligence is an area of technological endeavor that people are exploring to make a better understanding of the world. Because we want to break barriers to make better choices, but it is a big challenge. We must address ethical aspect of this technology.

On the topic “Artificial Intelligence: A Blessing for Society or an Ethical Challenge?” Dr. Mohd. Rizwan, Director, Centre for Study and Research, New Delhi said that as new and existing technologies are developing, humans are facing many threats. However, artificial intelligence has proven its ability to protect humanity. There is no doubt that some tasks are repetitive and time-consuming. To solve this problem, artificial intelligence has started helping humans in their daily lives, but it has also spread confusion on a large scale, which requires caution.

The chief guest of this seminar was Dr. Abdul Malik, former Joint Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. The seminar began with the welcome address by PII Secretary Kamran Siddiqui. He gave a brief introduction about PII and highlighted its goals and objectives. The seminar ended with a vote of thanks by its President Abdul Wahid.

The program was conducted by renowned motivational speaker and AI expert Suhail Ahmed. Senior members of PII, Irfan Ahmed, Haider Ali, Rizwan Ahmed, Sikandar Ali and other members played an active role in the successful organization of the programme. On August 15 of this year, this forum was formally opened. Its goal is to help those working in the media and IT industries advance their careers and define their roles in creating a more just society.