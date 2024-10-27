Philippine: 90 killed due to Tropical Storm Trami

AMN

In Philippines, the death toll from Tropical Storm Trami has reached 90, with 36 individuals still missing due to severe flooding and landslides across the country. National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said, search efforts continue for the missing. The Philippine Coast Guard reports that over 8,000 people were stranded at seaports.

Trami is the 11th typhoon to strike this year that has affected over 5.7 million people across 16 regions and primarily in Bicol and Calabarzon areas of the Luzon island.



The archipelago experiences an average of 20 typhoons annually.