Israel: Dozens Injured as Truck Crashes into Bus Stop in Tel Aviv

WEB DESK

A truck crashed into a bus stop at the Gilliot interchange in the north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, injuring dozens of people. Israel’s emergency and rescue services reported this. Israel’s rescue service, Israel’s rescue service, Magen David Adom (MDA), responded to the scene shortly after the accident was reported. Around 40 people are feared to have been trapped, while a total of 16 injured individuals have been treated and transported to Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals so far.

Authorities are treating the incident as a suspected terror attack. The Israel Police said, circumstances of the incident are under investigation.