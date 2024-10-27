THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel: Dozens Injured as Truck Crashes into Bus Stop in Tel Aviv

Oct 27, 2024

WEB DESK

A truck crashed into a bus stop at the Gilliot interchange in the north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, injuring dozens of people. Israel’s emergency and rescue services reported this. Israel’s rescue service, Israel’s rescue service, Magen David Adom (MDA), responded to the scene shortly after the accident was reported. Around 40 people are feared to have been trapped, while a total of 16 injured individuals have been treated and transported to Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals so far.

Authorities are treating the incident as a suspected terror attack. The Israel Police said, circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India gives solar rooftop systems to religious locations in Sri Lanka

Oct 27, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippine: 90 killed due to Tropical Storm Trami

Oct 27, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan votes in Lower House election

Oct 27, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India gives solar rooftop systems to religious locations in Sri Lanka

October 27, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel: Dozens Injured as Truck Crashes into Bus Stop in Tel Aviv

October 27, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippine: 90 killed due to Tropical Storm Trami

October 27, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi’s Air Quality Level Deteriorates to “Very Poor” Category

October 27, 2024