Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 90% effectice says company

AMN/ WEB DESK

COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 percent effective in preventing infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials, the companies announced Monday.

The statement was released as coronavirus cases are soaring across the world, and European stock markets and oil prices jumped on the news.

According to preliminary findings, protection in patients was achieved seven days after the second of two doses, and 28 days after the first.

“The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19,” Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

“We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis,” he said.

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most.”

Across much of the globe, Covid-19 infections rates are hitting record highs, with hospital intensive care units filling up and death tolls mounting.

Based on supply projections, the companies said they expect to supply up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

US biotech firm Moderna, several state-run Chinese labs, and a European project led by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca are thought to be closing in on potentially viable vaccines.

Two Russian Covid-19 vaccines have been registered for us even before clinical trials were completed, but have not been widely accepted outside of Russia.

The Phase 3 clinical trial — the final stage — of the new vaccine, BNT162b2, began in late July and has enrolled 43,538 participants to date, 90 percent of whom have received a second dose of the vaccine candidate as of November 8.

Pfizer said it is gathering two months of safety data following the final dose — a requirement of the US Food and Drug Administration — to qualify for Emergency Use Authorization, which it expects by the third week in November.