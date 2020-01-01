FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2020 12:08:52      انڈین آواز
Ad

PFI has role in violence during anti-CAA protests: Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) is emerging in the violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in different parts of the country last month.

Talking to media persons here, he said, many allegations against the PFI have come including its connection with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The Law Minister said, Home Ministry will decide on further action based on evidence.

The statement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Chandra Maurya said that organisations like PFI are responsible for inciting violence in the state and such organisations should be banned. Uttar Pradesh IG (Law & Order) Praveen Kumar has said that more than 25 people affiliated with PFI have been arrested across the state for their involvement in different criminal activities.

Union Law Minister also said that state governments have a Constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament. His statement came a day after the Kerala assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the amended citizenship law.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Third Khelo India youth games to be held in Guwahati in Jan 2020

The third Khelo India youth games will be held in Guwahati between 10th and 22nd of next month. Six thousand f ...

ICC plans to scrap five-day Tests from 2023

The International Cricket Council, plans to scrap five-day Tests from 2023. The ICC could make four-day Tests ...

MS Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo’s ODI and T20 teams of past decade

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was today picked as captain of ESPN Cricinfo's ODI and Twenty20 team ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!