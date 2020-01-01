PFI has role in violence during anti-CAA protests: Govt

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) is emerging in the violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in different parts of the country last month.

Talking to media persons here, he said, many allegations against the PFI have come including its connection with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The Law Minister said, Home Ministry will decide on further action based on evidence.

The statement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Chandra Maurya said that organisations like PFI are responsible for inciting violence in the state and such organisations should be banned. Uttar Pradesh IG (Law & Order) Praveen Kumar has said that more than 25 people affiliated with PFI have been arrested across the state for their involvement in different criminal activities.

Union Law Minister also said that state governments have a Constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament. His statement came a day after the Kerala assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the amended citizenship law.