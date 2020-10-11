Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan leaves for Kuwait to offer condolences

AMN / NEW DELHI

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait to offer condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership on behalf of the Government of India on the passing away of former Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Mr Pradhan will deliver the letters from President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new leadership of Kuwait.

He will also convey good wishes on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming responsibilities as the new Emir of the State of Kuwait and Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince.

In a tweet, Mr Pradhan said, he is looking forward to meet the new leadership in Kuwait to further strengthen the multi-faceted India-Kuwait relationship and take forward the historic relationship in diverse areas.