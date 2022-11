WEB DESK

In Pakistan, a day after an attempted assassination on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, protesters took to the streets and held traffic hostage.

Mr. Imran khan was shot on Thursday evening, November 3, when he was at his container when his party’s march reached Wazirabad’s Allahwala Chowk. In the latest development, the Punjab police have confirmed that seven people were injured and a person was killed during the firing incident. According to the police, the shooter has been arrested.