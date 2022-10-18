Peace in border areas basis for normal ties between India and China: S Jaishankar

BY A Correspondent / New Delhi

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has asserted that peace and tranquility in the border areas clearly remains the basis for normal relations with China.

The Minister stated this while delivering the keynote address at a conference on China’s Foreign Policy and International Relations in the New Era in New Delhi. Dr Jaishankar added the continuation of the current impasse will not benefit either India or China and new normals of posture will inevitably lead to new normals of responses.

Dr Jaishankar said, it is the willingness to take a long-term view of their ties that the two countries must display today. He said, the last few years have been a period of serious challenge, both for the relationship and for the prospects of the continent.

The Minister said that India’s search for a more balanced and stable relationship with China takes it across multiple domains and many options. Given the developments of 2020 in Glawan, Mr Jaishankar said that they obviously focus on an effective defence of the border.

The Minister said looking back at 7 decades of engagement, it would be fair to state that India has essentially taken a determinedly bilateral approach to China.