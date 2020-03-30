Parts of Delhi’s Nizamuddin West cordoned off after reports of few Covid-19 cases

WEB DESK

Delhi Police have sealed portions of Nizamuddin West area — a day after six of the 23 fresh COVID-19 cases in the Capital were traced to the area. They had attended an event held at a mosque in the area last month.

DCP (Southeast) RP Meena said, “All of Nizamuddin West has not been sealed. We have cordoned off an area, starting from the mosque, to the Dargah, right up till the police station.”

Police said that last week, a religious gathering of around 200 people was organised in the area without its permission when prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 was in force across the city.

Authorities are on the lookout for others who took part in the event amid increased police presence in the area.

The gathering, held in the second week of March, inside a mosque had many foreign nationals too, a second police official said.

People from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Telangana and Tamil Nadu attended the gathering in the area with high population density in violation of government orders, a Delhi health department official said.