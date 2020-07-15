Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Partnership between India and EU significant for peace, stability in world: PM Modi

STAFF REPORTER / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, India and the European Union are natural partners and their partnership is significant for peace and stability in the world. The Prime Minister was addressing the 15th meeting of the India-European Union Summit being held in virtual mode this afternoon.

Mr Modi said, an action-oriented agenda should be made which can be implemented within the stipulated time frame.

The Prime Minister said, his government is committed to strengthen and deepen the relations between India and the European Union and highlighted the need to adopt a long-term strategic perspective for this.

The Prime Minister pointed out that both the health and prosperity of citizens are facing challenges today and there are different types of pressures on rules-based international order. He said that in such a situation, India-EU partnership can play an important role in economic reconstruction, and in building a human-centric and humanity-centric globalisation.

The Prime Minister said that apart from the current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change are also a priority for both India and the EU. He invited investments and technology from Europe in India’s efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in the country. He hoped that India – EU relations will gain momentum through this virtual summit.

The 15th meeting of the India-European Union Summit was co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of European Council Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

