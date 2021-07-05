Parliamentary Standing Committee begins study of various educational institutions in Leh

AMN

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, children, Youth Affairs and Sports led by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe began its study of various educational institutions in Leh. In its first stop at Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, the Committee the members interacted with staff and teachers and held discussion on ‘promotion of research, innovation & documentation in the Institute’.

Culture Ministry Joint Secretary Amita Prasad Sarbhai gave presentation on funding, courses offered and importance of institutions like CIBS in reviving Nalanda model of the education system.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and former MP Thupstan Chewwang have raised issues relating to CIBS like future of nearly thousand students who passed out without any board affiliation after de-affiliation followed by Deemed to be University status, non-appointment of Vice chancellor, Registror and administrative issues.

Committee chairman Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe assured to take the issues raised by the Students and administration with the Education and Culture ministers for redressal. Committee also visited Drukpadma Karpo school, and community classes run at Sherab Skitsal-Ling in Thiksey monastery, interacted with students and organisers.