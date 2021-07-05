Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM
Pregnant women can now take the Covid vaccine: Health Ministry
Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from July 19
India joins OECD, G20 Inclusive Framework tax deal of global corporate tax
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jul 2021 09:59:50      انڈین آواز

Parliamentary Standing Committee begins study of various educational institutions in Leh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, children, Youth Affairs and Sports led by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe began its study of various educational institutions in Leh. In its first stop at Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, the Committee the members interacted with staff and teachers and held discussion on ‘promotion of research, innovation & documentation in the Institute’.

Culture Ministry Joint Secretary Amita Prasad Sarbhai gave presentation on funding, courses offered and importance of institutions like CIBS in reviving Nalanda model of the education system.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and former MP Thupstan Chewwang have raised issues relating to CIBS like future of nearly thousand students who passed out without any board affiliation after de-affiliation followed by Deemed to be University status, non-appointment of Vice chancellor, Registror and administrative issues.

Committee chairman Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe assured to take the issues raised by the Students and administration with the Education and Culture ministers for redressal. Committee also visited Drukpadma Karpo school, and community classes run at Sherab Skitsal-Ling in Thiksey monastery, interacted with students and organisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Olympic atmosphere is very different from test games: Former hockey captain Zafar Iqbal

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Zafar Iqbal has cautioned the Indian Hockey team against being complace ...

India’s ace swimmer Sajan Prakash strong contender for medal at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo bound Sajan Prakash, country ace swimmer, has realised his dreams of participating at the Summer Games. ...

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza & Rohan Bopanna enter third round of Mixed Doubles

WEB DESK Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna progressed into the third round of Mixed Doubles afte ...

خبرنامہ

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz