Parliament Winter Session Begins, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Officiated As Chairman Of Rajya Sabha

Vice President Jadeep Dhankhar officiated as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha today, winter session commences.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced today, will continue till the 29th of this month. During the session, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have 17 sittings. Vice President Jadeep Dhankhar officiated as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha today.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon after paying tributes to sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav and other departed members.

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi welcome Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who will be officiating for the first time in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Is The Biggest Strength Of The Country, Says PM Modi In The Upper House

PM Modi today congratulated Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on officiating the Chair of Rajya Sabha. Addressing the house, PM said, “Rajya Sabha is the biggest strength of the country. Many of our Prime Ministers have worked as members of Rajya Sabha.”

Our Parliament will be the torch bearer of the world in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with ease and responsibility. Rajya Sabha is the biggest strength of the country. Many of our Prime Ministers have worked as members of Rajya Sabha: PM Modi in the Rajya Sabha