FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Dec 2022 12:24:16      انڈین آواز

Parliament Winter Session Begins, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Officiated As Chairman Of Rajya Sabha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Vice President Jadeep Dhankhar officiated as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha today, winter session commences.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced today, will continue till the 29th of this month. During the session, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have 17 sittings. Vice President Jadeep Dhankhar officiated as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha today.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon after paying tributes to sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav and other departed members.

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi welcome Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who will be officiating for the first time in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Is The Biggest Strength Of The Country, Says PM Modi In The Upper House

PM Modi today congratulated Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on officiating the Chair of Rajya Sabha. Addressing the house, PM said, “Rajya Sabha is the biggest strength of the country. Many of our Prime Ministers have worked as members of Rajya Sabha.”

Our Parliament will be the torch bearer of the world in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with ease and responsibility. Rajya Sabha is the biggest strength of the country. Many of our Prime Ministers have worked as members of Rajya Sabha: PM Modi in the Rajya Sabha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart