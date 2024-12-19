Parliament Proceedings Disrupted again over Amit Shah’s Remarks on Ambedkar

Rahul Gandhi Faces BJP Allegations

AMN / NEW DELHI

Proceedings of both Houses of Parliament DISRUPTED today over the remarks of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Dr BR Ambedkar. This is the second consecutive day when the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha could not transact any substantive business.

When the Lok Sabha met after the adjournment at 2 PM, opposition MPs, including Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party and others trooped into the well. Some members also reached near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s Chair raising slogans against the Union Home Minister. Amid din, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House for the day.

In the morning, when the House met for the day, opposition parties protested the remarks of Mr. Shah. Some protesting members also trooped into the well. Amid pandemonium, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 PM.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. When the House assembled after adjournment at 2 PM, the incident related to the injury of two BJP MPs during a protest in the Parliament House complex was raised in the Upper House. BJP MP Phangnon Konyak alleged that she was misbehaved by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a protest outside Parliament.

Ms Konyak alleged that she was taking part in a peaceful protest in the Parliament House complex when Mr. Gandhi came close to her and she felt uncomfortable. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an apology from Mr. Gandhi and Congress over the incident in which two BJP MPs got injured. The Minister also alleged that the behaviour of Mr. Gandhi lowered the dignity of Parliament. Leader of the House JP Nadda also spoke over the issue and condemned the incident. Mr. Nadda said the Congress has been exposed during the debate on the Constitution in Parliament as the opposition party tried to undermine the Constitution during its rule.

He also demanded a censure motion should be brought to condemn today’s incident in which two BJP MPs got injured and a woman MP was heckled. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House that Phangnon Konyak has approached him over the incident and he is looking into it. Tiruchi Siva of DMK countered the allegations that Rahul Gandhi pushed the BJP MPs. He said, whatever the ruling party is saying is one side of the story. He added that it was Mr. Gandhi who was pushed when he was entering the Parliament building.

Earlier, when the House met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed the adjournment notices moved by the opposition MPs over the remarks of Mr. Shah and other issues. Opposition members from Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Left, and others raised slogans against the Home Minister. The Chairman urged for order in the House but in vain. Later he adjourned the House till 2 PM.