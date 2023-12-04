इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2023 10:49:26      انڈین آواز

Parliament passes Advocates Amendment Bill on first day of Winter Session; Rajya Sabha clears Post Office Bill

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament today, Lok sabha passed the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Rajya Sabha had passed the Bill in August this year during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Bill amends the Advocates Act, 1961. The legislation repeals certain sections related to touts under the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879. It provides that every High Court, district judge, sessions judge, district magistrate, and revenue officer not below the rank of a district collector, can frame and publish lists of touts. Tout refers to a person who either proposes to procure or procures the employment of a legal practitioner in a legal business in return for any payment.

Under the legislation, the Court or judge may exclude from the premises of the Court any person whose name is included in the list of touts.
Replying to the debate on the Bill,  Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said, the colonial Act was without any utility and that’s why it has been repealed. The Minister said, one thousand 486 such laws have been done away with.  

Initiating the discussion, Karti Chidambaram of Congress welcomed the bill. Participating in the discussion, Kalyan Banerjee of TMC raised the large number of pending cases in courts. Supriya Sule of NCP, Malook Nagar of BSP and Jagdambika Pal of BJP were among others who participated in the debate.

Earlier moving the Bill, Mr Meghwal said that the legislation aims to clear the premises of courts from touts. Earlier, the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Bill in the House. The Bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 for the establishment of a Central University namely Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana. It will promote advanced knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and customs in the country.

Rajya Sabha today passed the Post Office Bill 2023 after detailed discussion. The Post Office Bill 2023 replaces the Indian Post Office Act, 1898. As per the provisions of the bill, the government may intercept an article transmitted through India Post on specified grounds, including the security of the state and public order. India Post will not incur any liability with regard to its services, except any liability prescribed through Rules. The government will not have exclusive privilege over conveying letters.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Union Minister for Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the bill has been brought to expand the postal services network in the country.

Earlier Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil initiated the discussion on the bill and alleged that the government wants to encourage the private sector only. Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chaddha opposed the bill and said that this bill will give the government the right to read anyone’s letter in the name of security.
Later the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

Election Results: مدھیہ پردیش، راجستھان اور چھتیس گڑھ میں بی جے پی زبردست کامیابی کی جانب گامزن، جبکہ تلنگانہ میں کانگریس کو سبقت

Assembly Election Results - 2023 Chhattisgarh(90) Party NameLeadWonTotalBJP540054Congress330033Others030 ...

ہندوستان اور امریکہ تجارتی تعلقات مزید مستحکم کرنے پر متفق

اے ایم اینہندوستان اور امریکہ نے دواسازی، سیمی کنڈکٹرز، سمی ...

انٹرنیٹ استعمال میں اضافہ لیکن رسائی میں امیر غریب کا فرق موجود

اے ایم این دنیا بھر میں انٹرنیٹ استعمال کرنے والوں کی تعداد ...

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart