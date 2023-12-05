इंडियन आवाज़     05 Dec 2023 09:47:59      انڈین آواز

A. Revanth Reddy to be next Chief Minister of Telangana

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Telangana Pradesh Congress President A Revanth Reddy will be the next chief minister of Telangana. Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal announced this at a media briefing in New Delhi. Mr Venugopal said the swearing-in ceremony will be held on Thursday, 7th of this month. Revanth Reddy has been credited for the party’s thumping victory in the assembly elections and was the face of Congress’ winning campaign.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy has left for Delhi this evening. It was informed in a press note that AICC top leadership, Mallikharjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be personally invited for the swearing -in ceremony.

Born in 1969 at KondareddyPally village in the present Nagurkurnool district in Telangana, he entered politics in 2006 and was elected as Zila Parishad member. He was later elected as Member of Legislative Council as independent from MLAs quota. He won from Kodangal Assembly constituency in 2009 from TDP and again in 2014. He joined Congress after resigning from TDP in 2017 and became PCC Working President in 2018. He lost Assembly election in 2018 and won Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Constituency in 2019 and became PCC President 2021. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart