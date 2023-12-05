A. Revanth Reddy to be next Chief Minister of Telangana

AMN / WEB DESK

Telangana Pradesh Congress President A Revanth Reddy will be the next chief minister of Telangana. Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal announced this at a media briefing in New Delhi. Mr Venugopal said the swearing-in ceremony will be held on Thursday, 7th of this month. Revanth Reddy has been credited for the party’s thumping victory in the assembly elections and was the face of Congress’ winning campaign.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy has left for Delhi this evening. It was informed in a press note that AICC top leadership, Mallikharjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be personally invited for the swearing -in ceremony.

Born in 1969 at KondareddyPally village in the present Nagurkurnool district in Telangana, he entered politics in 2006 and was elected as Zila Parishad member. He was later elected as Member of Legislative Council as independent from MLAs quota. He won from Kodangal Assembly constituency in 2009 from TDP and again in 2014. He joined Congress after resigning from TDP in 2017 and became PCC Working President in 2018. He lost Assembly election in 2018 and won Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Constituency in 2019 and became PCC President 2021.