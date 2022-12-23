Parliament adjourned sine-die, ahead of schedule

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned today sine-die, six days ahead of their schedule of the Winter Session. Speaker said that the Premature Adjournment of the House was done With Consensus of All Political Parties

In his valedictory address in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla informed that the productivity of the house was 97 percent during the session. He said that a total of 13 sittings took place in which seven bills were passed while nine bills were introduced in the House.

Interacting with the media in Parliament House Complex, Mr Birla said that differences of views of political parties on several issues are natural in a functional democracy but they need to be reflected in the form of healthy debates. Agreements and disagreements on issues may be reflected in debates and not through disruption, noted Birla. Noting that smooth conduct of the House is the responsibility of all stakeholders, the Speaker said that House must be run in accordance with the collective will and consensus. He appealed the Members not to resort to disruptive tactics in the House and participate in the House proceedings to highlight people’s issues and to strengthen democracy.

Mr Birla said that during the Tenth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha, 13 sittings were held and Lok Sabha sat for 68 hours and 42 minutes. The productivity of the House during the Session was 97 per cent and many important legislative businesses were transacted.

Birla also said that during the Session, 09 Bills were introduced and 07 Bills were passed. Some of the important bills which were passed during the Session are: The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019; The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022; The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth) Amendment Bill, 2022; and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022. Supplementary Demands for Grants – First Batch for 2022-2023 and Demands for Excess Grants for 2019-2020 which were passed on 14th December, 2022 were discussed for 10 hours and 53 minutes.

Birla noted that on 20 December, 2022, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was referred to a Joint Committee of both the Houses of Parliament consisting of 21 Members from Lok Sabha and 10 Members from Rajya Sabha. On 22nd December, 2022, The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 was referred to a Joint Committee of both the Houses of Parliament consisting of 21 Members from Lok Sabha and 10 Members from Rajya Sabha.

Mentioning about Question Hour, Birla said that 56 Starred questions were orally answered in the House during the Session. Answers to 2760 Unstarred Questions were laid on the Table of the House. Besides, 298 matters of public importance were raised under Rule 377. Members raised 374 matters of urgent public importance during Zero Hour.

The Speaker added that Standing Committees presented 36 reports to the House and 43 Statements, including 02 Statements of the Parliamentary Affairs on Business of the House, were made to the House during the Session. A total number of 1811 Papers were Laid on the Table of the House.

Speaking on capacity building of Members, Birla said that as a step towards capacity building of the Members of Parliament, 03 Briefing Sessions were organized on various important Bills which were considered by the House.

Mentioning about other programmes, Birla said that during the Session, a series of sensitisation programmes on G-20 was organized for Members of Parliament by PRIDE during the Session. Parliamentary Delegations from Zimbabwe also visited during the session. Parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe National Assembly led by Speaker of the Assembly, His Excellency, Advocate Jacob Mudenda called on Lok Sabha Speaker on 8th December, 2022.

Besides, an exhibition of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) products organized by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment was inaugurated in Parliament House Complex on 12th December, 2022.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House had productivity of 102 percent during the session. He said the House passed and returned nine bills during the period.

Mr. Dhankhar added that 31 private member bills were also introduced in the House. The Chairman also said one hour 46 minutes time of the House wasted due to disruption.

The Winter Session of Parliament which started on 7th of this month was scheduled to end on 29th December.

.