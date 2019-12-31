PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till March 2020

AMN / NEW DELHI

The last date for the mandatory linking of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till March next year. The earlier deadline was December 31.

This is the eighth time that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of the PAN.