FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2019 04:15:32      انڈین آواز
Ad

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till March 2020

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The last date for the mandatory linking of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till March next year. The earlier deadline was December 31.

This is the eighth time that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of the PAN.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

8-member Indian men’s boxing squad for Olympic Qualifiers

HSB/ New Delhi Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal (52kg) Former World Championships bronze medallist Vika ...

Yearender: Women’s Team played aggressive hockey to achieve its aim of qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi The Indian Women's Team opened the year 2019 with a aim to qualify for the Tokyo Olympi ...

IOA not to Boycott Commonwealth Games,will make bid to host it either in 2026 or 30

Harpal Singh Bedi Closing the year on a conciliatory note, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday c ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!