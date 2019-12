AMN

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri today said that his ministry will try to issue Expression of Interest for Air India in the coming few weeks.

Talking to media in New Delhi, Mr Puri said Air India is a first class airline, but privatization has to be done. He said, the Ministry is trying to get the process of disinvestment done as quickly as possible. On future of Air India, the Minister said the airlines will continue to fly but there is a serious need for privatization.