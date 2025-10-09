The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Palau hosts world’s first live underwater interview to raise ocean awareness

Oct 9, 2025

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 9:01 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Palau, a Pacific island nation successfully hosted the world’s first-ever live underwater interview. In a bid to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the ocean, President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, conducted the interview with Estonian Olympic swimmer and activist Merle Liivand.

The under-sea chat was facilitated by technology called the LiFi Talking Mask, which uses light to transmit sound underwater. Palau is an archipelago of around 340 islands east of the Philippines and is extremely vulnerable to rising seas. Whipps has acknowledged some of his country’s atolls could be lost in coming years. 

Earlier, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed made history in 2009 when he held an underwater cabinet meeting with scuba-clad officials. 

In 2019, former Seychelles President Danny Faure conducted an interview from a submersible craft in the Indian Ocean.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi congratulates US President Trump on success of historic Gaza peace plan

Oct 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Clashes in Lahore during anti-Israel protest leave dozens injured

Oct 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

Oct 9, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi congratulates US President Trump on success of historic Gaza peace plan

9 October 2025 10:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s digital ecosystem setting global standards for innovation and inclusion, says PM Modi

9 October 2025 10:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

افغان وزیرِ خارجہ امیر خان متقی بھارت کے دورے پر —

9 October 2025 10:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अफगान विदेश मंत्री मुत्ताकी भारत पहुंचे — द्विपक्षीय और क्षेत्रीय संबंधों को मज़बूत करने पर होगी चर्चा

9 October 2025 9:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments