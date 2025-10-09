Palau hosts world’s first live underwater interview to raise ocean awareness

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 9:01 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Palau, a Pacific island nation successfully hosted the world’s first-ever live underwater interview. In a bid to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the ocean, President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, conducted the interview with Estonian Olympic swimmer and activist Merle Liivand.

The under-sea chat was facilitated by technology called the LiFi Talking Mask, which uses light to transmit sound underwater. Palau is an archipelago of around 340 islands east of the Philippines and is extremely vulnerable to rising seas. Whipps has acknowledged some of his country’s atolls could be lost in coming years.

Earlier, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed made history in 2009 when he held an underwater cabinet meeting with scuba-clad officials.

In 2019, former Seychelles President Danny Faure conducted an interview from a submersible craft in the Indian Ocean.