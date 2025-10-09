IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 9:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress 2025 opened today in Abu Dhabi under the theme Powering Transformative Conservation. It is the world’s largest gathering of conservation leaders, policymakers, and scientists. More than one thousand 400 member organizations from over 160 countries have gathered at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 9th October to 15th October to chart new strategies for protecting nature and supporting communities.

The opening ceremony, focused on Revitalising Global Governance for Nature and People, featured keynote addresses that underscored the urgency of integrated global action to combat biodiversity loss, climate change, and environmental degradation.

Among the key issues gaining momentum at this year’s Congress are two motions with far-reaching implications for global conservation policy. Motion 087 seeks the adoption of a comprehensive IUCN policy on synthetic biology in relation to nature conservation, acknowledging both its transformative potential-such as species restoration,and its associated risks, including ecological disruption and biosafety concerns. The motion urges members to develop science-based governance frameworks that balance innovation with precaution. Parallelly, Motion 108 calls for IUCN guidelines to regulate the commercial pet trade in wildlife, highlighting the industry’s role in driving population declines of terrestrial species through overharvesting and facilitating illegal trafficking. The motion advocates stronger national legislation, international harmonization, and sustainable alternatives to safeguard biodiversity and animal welfare.

Delegates are also expected to deliberate on Motion 42, “Addressing the Climate and Biodiversity Crises through Fossil Fuel Supply-Side Measures and a Just Transition.” The proposal calls on the IUCN to develop pathways for a fair and funded phaseout of coal, oil, and gas, placing fossil fuel reduction at the center of global conservation efforts for the first time. If adopted, it would make IUCN the first major environmental body to formally endorse international cooperation toward a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty aimed at ending fossil fuel expansion and ensuring a just transition for workers and communities.

The Congress also saw the release of new global guidelines on rewilding practices by the IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management. These guidelines provide practical tools for restoring degraded ecosystems and enhancing biodiversity resilience through nature-based solutions. In another significant development, a motion on combating environmental crime co-led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and backed by a broad coalition of IUCN members was presented for adoption. It calls for coordinated global action against wildlife trafficking, illegal logging, mining, and fishing, which undermine governance, livelihoods, and ecosystems. “Environmental crime strikes at the heart of conservation, governance, and human rights,” said Sue Lieberman, WCS Vice President for International Policy, noting that WCS has helped shape over 100 laws, supported 2,000 wildlife crime cases, and trained more than 6,000 professionals since 2015.

The opening of the Congress marks the start of a decisive week of dialogue, partnerships, and policy commitments that could redefine the course of global conservation. IUCN’s unique ability to convene both state and non-state actors provides it with a powerful mandate to set the agenda for nature conservation in the decades ahead.With the 2030 deadline for achieving the Paris Agreement, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the Global Biodiversity Framework fast approaching, the IUCN Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi stands as a pivotal moment to elevate ambition, accelerate action, and scale up collaborative solutions that address the intertwined needs of nature and people, ensuring that sustainability efforts remain equitable, inclusive, and just.