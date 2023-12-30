इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2023 12:12:35      انڈین آواز

Pakistan’s election body rejects Imran Khan’s nomination to contest 2024 national elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Pakistan’s election body on Saturday rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nominations to contest the 2024 national elections. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief filed his papers to contest from his hometown Mianwali and Lahore.

Khan was jailed this year in August in the cipher case, which involved an alleged violation of the Official Secret Act. It was alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician disclosed a secret diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan’s Washington embassy in March.

The 71-year-old former cricket star has been embroiled in a string of political and legal battles ever since he was ousted as Prime Minister in April 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

پہلوان ونیش پھوگٹ نے کھیل رتن، ارجن ایوارڈ واپس کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ #Vinesh Phogat 

کشتی اولمپین ونیش پھوگاٹ نے منگل کو کہا کہ وہ ہندوستانی ریسل ...

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart