Pakistan’s election body rejects Imran Khan’s nomination to contest 2024 national elections

AMN

Pakistan’s election body on Saturday rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nominations to contest the 2024 national elections. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief filed his papers to contest from his hometown Mianwali and Lahore.

Khan was jailed this year in August in the cipher case, which involved an alleged violation of the Official Secret Act. It was alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician disclosed a secret diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan’s Washington embassy in March.

The 71-year-old former cricket star has been embroiled in a string of political and legal battles ever since he was ousted as Prime Minister in April 2022.