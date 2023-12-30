US approves sale of artillery shells to Israel

WEB DESK

The US Government has approved the sale of artillery shells and related weapons to Israel worth 147.5 million dollars as Israeli forces continue their offensive in the Gaza Strip. The US State Department announced the deal on Friday.

The government skipped the normal congressional review of weapons transfers in approving the deal on grounds that there is an emergency requiring the immediate sale.

This is the second time this month the administration of President Joe Biden has bypassed Congress to supply arms to Israel. The move is expected to draw stronger criticism at home and from other countries.

The Biden Administration stressed that it is urging Israel to protect civilians in Gaza. But casualties in the enclave continue to rise as Israeli forces intensify attacks on the Islamic group Hamas.