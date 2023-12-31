Israeli PM vows to retake control of Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt

AMN / WEB DESK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retake control of the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt to ensure a demilitarisation of the area. He told reporters the war is at its height. He said the Philadelphi Corridor buffer zone that runs along Gaza’s border with Egypt must be in Israeli hands. Netanyahu’s comments about the buffer zone came as Israeli military forces pressed ahead with an offensive that the Prime Minister reiterated would last for many more months.



Meanwhile, clashes are being reported in the Nour Shams refugee camp east of Tulkarem in the West Bank. Footage shared on social media showed a large convoy of Israeli military vehicles entering the area.

According to media reports the Israel Defense Forces has announced its intention to demolish the homes of three Hamas members who last month carried out a shooting attack at a West Bank checkpoint, killing a soldier and wounding several others.