40% of people in Gaza at risk of famine under Israeli attacks: UN

AMN / WEB DESK

UN agency engaged in humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip says 40 percent of its population is at risk of famine under Israeli attacks. Local health authorities say 21,672 people have died in Gaza since the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas started on 7th October. On New Year’s Eve, Israeli forces continued air-strikes across the region in addition to their ground offensive. Qatar-based satellite TV network Al Jazeera quoted local health authorities as saying at least 64 people were killed in a 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said on social media that Gaza is grappling with catastrophic hunger. The agency added, every day is a struggle for survival, finding food and finding water. It has called for safe and sustainable humanitarian aid across the enclave.

Some estimate that nearly 70 percent of the homes in Gaza, where more than 2 million people live, have been damaged, forcing many to spend New Year’s Day in shelters amid cold temperatures.