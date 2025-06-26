Pakistani-Origin Goods Rerouted via UAE Seized in DRI’s ‘Operation Deep Manifest’

R. Suryamurthy

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has struck a major blow against illegal imports, seizing 39 containers carrying 1,115 metric tonnes of Pakistani-origin goods worth approximately ₹9 crore. This aggressive crackdown, dubbed “Operation Deep Manifest,” also led to one arrest on Thursday.

The operation highlights a persistent challenge for Indian enforcement agencies following the government’s comprehensive ban on Pakistani-origin goods. Instituted on May 2, 2025, after the Pahalgam terror attacks, this ban replaced a 200% customs duty, aiming to sever all trade ties with Pakistan, whether direct or indirect. However, “Operation Deep Manifest” reveals a calculated attempt by some importers to circumvent these critical restrictions.

The Modus Operandi: A Web of Deception

DRI’s investigation uncovered a sophisticated modus operandi designed to obscure the true origin of the goods. Consignments, primarily clothing and other general merchandise, were initially transported from Pakistan to Dubai, UAE, on one set of vessels and containers. In Dubai, a crucial transhipment hub, these goods were then transferred to a different set of containers and vessels before being shipped to Indian ports, primarily Nhava Sheva.

The key to the deception lay in false declarations of origin. Importers would declare the goods as UAE-origin, despite their journey beginning in Karachi, Pakistan, with a stop at Jabel Ali port in Dubai. This layered approach not only aimed to evade the import ban but also complicated tracing efforts.

Financial Links and Security Implications

Beyond the deceptive shipping practices, DRI’s probe unearthed money transfers and financial linkages with Pakistani entities. This finding is particularly concerning, as it points to potential illicit financial flows that could have broader security implications. The involvement of a “complex web of transactions involving Pakistani and UAE nationals” suggests a well-organized illicit trade apparatus that warrants continued vigilance.

The timing of “Operation Deep Manifest” is also notable, coming amidst what the DRI describes as a “heightened security environment” and in the context of “Operation Sindoor,” another ongoing enforcement initiative. This suggests a strategic intensification of intelligence gathering and data analytics by the DRI to proactively target consignments emanating from Pakistan.

Upholding National and Economic Security

The success of “Operation Deep Manifest” underscores the DRI’s pivotal role in safeguarding India’s economic frontiers and upholding the government’s policy directives. By disrupting these illegal import channels, the DRI is not only enforcing customs laws but also actively preventing the misuse of trade routes that could have detrimental effects on national security. The operation serves as a stark reminder of the continuous efforts required to counter such clandestine activities and reinforces India’s commitment to protecting its economic sovereignty in the face of ongoing geopolitical challenges.