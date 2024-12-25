Pakistani forces kill 13 people in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistani security forces claimed to have killed 13 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the operation took place last night in the district’s Sararogha area on the reported presence of militants.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, thirteen khwarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

It further said that the slain terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Meanwhile Afghan authorities said that Pakistan carried out airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan that resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children.

The Taliban Ministry of National Defense condemned the late-evening attack in Barmal, a district in the Afghan border province of Paktika. It asserted via the X social media platform that Pakistani refugee families residing in the area were the victims. The claims could not immediately be verified from independent sources.

“The Islamic Emirate considers this brutal bombing a violation of international principles and a clear act of aggression,” the ministry said, using the official title of the Taliban government. “This cowardly attack will not go unanswered,” the statement warned without elaborating.