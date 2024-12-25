The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

8 killed in Israeli force raid on refugee camp near Tulkarm city

Dec 25, 2024

WEB DESK

At least eight people were reportedly killed in an Israeli force raid on a refugee camp near the city of Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, seven people were killed in the Tulkarem refugee camp, while another was fatally shot in the nearby Nur Shams camp.

Hamas’ armed wing al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that two of its members were killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm. The attack began yesterday and continued this morning, with Israeli forces conducting raids with drone strikes and gunfire.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it killed one Palestinian in a “counterterrorism” operation in Tulkarem, while its forces arrested 18 other people and confiscated dozens of weapons.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: Putin offers condolences to Azerbaijani president over plane crash near Aktau

Dec 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian cargo ship ‘Ursa Major’ sinks in Mediterranean Sea after explosion

Dec 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistani forces kill 13 people in Afghanistan

Dec 25, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

President, V-P, PM pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal Memorial

25 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India has potential to leap to $ 30 trillion economy by 2047: Amitabh Kant

25 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Cricket: Jasprit Bumrah Equals Ashwin’s Record in ICC Test Bowling Rankings with 904 Points

25 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Women Cricket: India beat West Indies by 115 runs in second ODI

25 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment