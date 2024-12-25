8 killed in Israeli force raid on refugee camp near Tulkarm city

WEB DESK

At least eight people were reportedly killed in an Israeli force raid on a refugee camp near the city of Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, seven people were killed in the Tulkarem refugee camp, while another was fatally shot in the nearby Nur Shams camp.

Hamas’ armed wing al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that two of its members were killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm. The attack began yesterday and continued this morning, with Israeli forces conducting raids with drone strikes and gunfire.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it killed one Palestinian in a “counterterrorism” operation in Tulkarem, while its forces arrested 18 other people and confiscated dozens of weapons.