Russian cargo ship ‘Ursa Major’ sinks in Mediterranean Sea after explosion

Dec 25, 2024
The largest cargo ship in the Russian military’s logistics fleet, the Ursa Major, sank in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion in its engine room.

The Russian Foreign Ministry yesterday confirmed that the ship was lost in international waters following the blast. Two crew members remain missing, while 14 others were rescued and brought to the Spanish port of Cartagena.

The ministry provided no details on the cause of the explosion. The Ursa Major had a capacity of 1,200 tons and was capable of carrying 120 vehicles on its deck.

