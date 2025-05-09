Pakistan Resorts to Misinformation After Indian Strikes

Public Advised to Verify & Report Fake Content

Staff Reporter

After India’s retaliatory strikes, a seemingly nervous Pakistan has resorted to spreading fake news and misinformation in the digital space. It is fabricating stories of miraculous military victories which reflect Islamabad’s deliberate attempt to mislead the media, distort the global narrative, and manipulate public perception.

Desperate Pakistan has shared a video claiming a drone attack in Jalandhar on social media, which is an unrelated video of a farm fire. Laughably, it is also surfacing a video of an explosive attack that took place in Lebanon in 2020.

This is an attempt to claim that Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation. One more false claim related to Ambala Airbase is surfacing online, where Islamabad notoriously claimed that the Indian military used Ambala Airbase to attack Amritsar and its own citizens. Akshit Vedyan, Akashvani News, Delhi.

Listeners, as Pakistan has been resorting to spreading propaganda on social media, it is crucial to scrutinise every piece of information carefully in this critical time. If you encounter dubious content, especially concerning the Indian Armed Forces or any info related ongoing situation, you must report it to PIB Fact Check. You can also share such content on WhatsApp number 8799711259 and Email ID [email protected]

