Drones Dominate Battlefield as India-Pakistan Conflict Escalates

By Bibhudatta Pradhan



As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, drones have emerged as a pivotal weapon in the intensifying conflict. Both nations have accused each other of conducting drone strikes amid growing hostilities.



India stated it had “neutralized” an attempted strike by Pakistan targeting Indian military installations using “drones and missiles” overnight. In response, Indian armed forces targeted Pakistani air defence systems at multiple locations on Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry. One such system in Lahore was neutralized.



This came a day after India struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military said it had shot down 25 drones launched by India on Thursday, targeting several locations including the major cities of Karachi and Lahore. “The Pakistan Armed Forces have so far shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones,” the military said in a statement. “Debris from the drones is being recovered from various areas,” it added.



Harop drones are loitering munitions that can hover over a target area before striking. Built by Israel Aerospace Industries, they are designed to destroy enemy radar and air defence systems.

DRDO drone Abyas file photo



As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army deployed loitering munitions—also known as kamikaze drones—for long-range strikes and used precision-guided, extended-range artillery shells to hit key sites, The Times of India reported. The newspaper added that India deployed SkyStriker suicide drones, capable of locating, tracking, and hitting targets with a built-in warhead, early Wednesday morning.



Drones have become a game-changer in modern warfare, offering a low-cost and effective means to conduct operations without endangering troops. These unmanned aerial vehicles can gather intelligence, deliver explosives, or dive into targets with lethal payloads. Remotely operated from miles away, they often carry cameras providing real-time battlefield footage, reducing the need to deploy soldiers into dangerous zones. Compared to tanks or fighter jets, drones are significantly more affordable, making them a weapon of choice in conflicts worldwide.



While drones can effectively target enemy infrastructure, they are unlikely to determine the outcome of a war alone. To gain an edge in modern conflicts, countries need to invest in both drone and anti-drone technologies.



Unmanned aerial vehicles have been used in warfare for decades, but the Russia-Ukraine war marked a turning point. Lightweight, cost-efficient drones—especially First Person View (FPV) variants—have flooded the battlefield in unprecedented numbers, giving Ukrainian forces a strategic edge over Russia.



Similarly, Israel’s agile tech industry has enabled extensive drone deployment in its conflict with Hamas, including for scouting subterranean tunnel networks in Gaza.



India has long used drones for surveillance but is now visibly ramping up their offensive use. The operation marks a shift in India’s drone strategy, signalling a more active combat role for unmanned systems.

While drones offer potent advantages, their rising prominence in the India-Pakistan standoff also raises fears of a potential arms race—heightening the risk of further escalation.

Bibhudatta Pradhan is senior journalist



