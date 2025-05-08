Pakistan violates ceasefire again across LoC, Indian forces respond proportionately

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan Army continued shelling along the Line of Control (Loc) in four sectors last night, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army. On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing using small arms and artillery guns across the Loc in areas opposite the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district, Kupwara, Baramulla, and Uri. The Indian Army responded proportionately, and there were no reports of any casualties in the skirmishes. Meanwhile, the worst-hit Poonch sector in Jammu, which experienced intense shelling yesterday, resulting in 13 casualties, remained largely peaceful during the night. Hundreds of border residents have already moved to safer areas given the flare-up. Many were forced to take refuge in underground bunkers or relocate, as indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan destroyed houses, vehicles, and various buildings, including a Gurudwara.

The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in a befitting manner, reportedly causing many casualties on the enemy side after several of their firing posts were destroyed. Given the escalating tension, authorities have ordered that all educational institutions in the five border districts of the Jammu region, Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch, will remain closed for the second consecutive day today. The administration in the Jammu division has also set up 24×7 control rooms in all 10 districts of the region. Today’s shelling marked the 14th consecutive night of firing along the borders in J&K amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam attack. AIR