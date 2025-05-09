Kishangarh, Bhuntar and Ludhiana airports closed

In view of recent aggression from the Pakistani side, Kishangarh, Bhuntar and Ludhiana airports have been closed. Earlier, operations of several airports, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, were suspended.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry has dismissed media reports claiming that airports across the country have been closed, calling them incorrect. At the same time, Delhi Airport has issued a travel advisory saying operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. AIR

11.21 AM