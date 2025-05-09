Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Kishangarh, Bhuntar and Ludhiana airports closed

May 9, 2025

In view of recent aggression from the Pakistani side, Kishangarh, Bhuntar and Ludhiana airports have been closed. Earlier, operations of several airports, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, were suspended.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry has dismissed media reports claiming that airports across the country have been closed, calling them incorrect. At the same time, Delhi Airport has issued a travel advisory saying operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. AIR

11.21 AM

Pakistan’s F-16 and 2 JF-17 jets shot down by India

May 9, 2025
Rajnath Singh holds high-level security meeting with defence chiefs amid escalating tensions with Pakistan

May 9, 2025
India to present case against Pakistan at IMF over bailout review

May 9, 2025

