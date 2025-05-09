India to present case against Pakistan at IMF over bailout review

India is set to present its case before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday, urging a review of financial aid extended to Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India’s position would be officially conveyed during a board meeting of the IMF in Washington. “I’m sure our Executive Director will put forward India’s position,” Misri told reporters at a media briefing on Thursday.

Misri did not mince words in his criticism of Pakistan’s use of IMF funds, suggesting that the aid indirectly enables Islamabad to support military intelligence operations and terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

He noted that Pakistan has historically failed to fulfil the conditions attached to IMF assistance. “Many of the 24 IMF bailout packages given to Pakistan never reached a successful conclusion,” Misri said, adding that “the case about Pakistan should be self-evident to those who generously open their pockets.”

India’s renewed call for a review of Pakistan’s IMF funding comes days after its military launched “Operation Sindoor,” targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.