Pakistan PM Cuts Short Davos Visit Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

WEB DESK

Pakistan Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has cut short his Davos visit in view of recent developments following Iran-Pakistan retaliatory strikes. Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during a weekly press briefing today that the Prime Minister Kakar who is currently in Davos to attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum has decided to cut short his visit in view of the ongoing development.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani who was in Uganda to participate in the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the G-77 Third South Summit, has also cut short his visit in view of the recent developments.

Earlier, Pakistan carried out an airstrike by hitting militant targets in the border areas of Iran today. The strike came a day after Islamabad warned Tehran of serious consequences for an unprovoked breach of airspace.