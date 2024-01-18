Bangladesh FM Hasan Mahmud to visit New Delhi on February 7 on his maiden bilateral visit

AMN

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on February 7 to further strengthen India- Bangladesh relations. This will be his first bilateral visit after Sheikh Hasina entrusted him as Foreign Minister of Bangladesh in her new government.

The Foreign Minister told reporters on Thursday at his office in Dhaka that he will visiting India at the invitation of Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Mahmud said that It’s likely to be a three-day visit as the agenda of the visit is yet to be finalised.

Upon media query whether he will have a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit, Mahmud said, “It is too early to say.”

Jaishankar, earlier, invited his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud to visit New Delhi at a mutually convenient time.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma extended the invitation on behalf of the Indian External Affairs Minister on Monday.

The Foreign Minister accepted the invitation and told him that he would visit Delhi soon, reports UNB.

The meeting with the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka marked Hasan Mahmud’s first diplomatic engagement since assuming the office of foreign minister.