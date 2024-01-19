इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2024 05:36:16      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iran condemns Pakistan’s precision military strikes on its territory close to the border

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@IRIMFA_EN

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned Pakistan’s precision military strikes “against “terrorist hideouts” on non-Iranian villagers near their shared border, calling it “unbalanced and unacceptable.” The statement comes amid the retaliation airstrikes between the two nations targeting each other’s alleged terrorist hideouts.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry asserted its adherence to the policy of good neighbourliness and brotherhood with Pakistan, while emphasizing that it considers its people’s security and territorial integrity a red line. The statement also demanded Pakistan uphold its responsibility in preventing terrorist groups from operating on its soil.

This latest development follows Pakistan’s drone attack, codenamed “Marg Bar Sarmachar,” which it claimed targeted terrorists in retaliation for Iran’s previous strike against a militant group in Balochistan. Nine casualties have been reported till now, further fueling the escalating tensions.

The incident underscores the long-standing, complex relationship between Iran and Pakistan, often marred by cross-border infiltration and accusations of harboring terrorist groups. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart