Pakistan People’s Party candidate Sarfraz Bugti takes oath as next CM of Balochistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sarfraz Bugti has taken oath as the next chief minister of Balochistan.

Mr Bugti, is elected unopposed as Balochistan Chief Minister. Mr. Bugti, who recently joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) got 41 votes in his favour, while four lawmakers skipped the voting.



Mr. Bugti had submitted his nomination papers before the deadline on Friday after his party’s chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, named him as their CM nominee.



Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders also supported him, including Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri and Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki.