Nepal: Jomsom-Pokhara flight service resumes after around three months

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Nepal, the Jomsom-Pokhara flight service has been resumed after around three months, as operations were halted due to unfavourable weather. The flight transport service from Pokhara to Jomsom remained closed since November, 2023 due to harsh winters where temperatures dip to -14 degree centigrade.

With the resumption of service, time of travel is reduced for Pilgrims going to Muktinath Temple as well as for trekkers who hike on Greater Himalayas. Summit, Sita and Tara Airline provide flight services to passengers from capital of Gandaki province to Mustang.

The resumption of flight service has eased the pain of Mustang locals, pilgrims and tourists. Inflow of tourists is expected to increase in Mustang with the resumption of flight services.

According to the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP), Jomsom, as many as 91,000 foreign tourists had visited Mustang in 2023. With steady rise in temperature, flow of vehicles heading towards Mustang through Beni-Jomsom road has gradually increased for the past few of days.