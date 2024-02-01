इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2024 10:23:10      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan: One killed, 5 injured in separate attacks in Balochistan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

At least one person was killed and five others were injured in separate attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan on Thursday as the province experiences an upsurge in violence in the run-up to polls scheduled for February 8.

In an explosion in the Sabzal Road area of Quetta today, one person was killed and another was injured. According to initial reports, the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb and the explosion took the life of a passerby. Law enforcement agencies started an investigation into the cause of the blast.

In two separate incidents of violence in the province, four people sustained injuries in two separate hand-grenade attacks in Jaffarabad and Turbat cities. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت ‘معیشت – تب اور اب ’ پر قرطاس ابیض پیش کرے گی

AMN / NEW DELHI خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرمل ...

ہندوستان – وسطی ایشیا- یورپ  اقتصادی  راہداری، ہندوستان  اور دیگر ممالک کے لیے ایک جامع  اور اقتصادی گیم  چینجر ہے

سن 2014-23 کے دوران براہ راست سرمایہ کاری کی آمد 596 ارب امریکی ڈا ...

مرکزی عبوری بجٹ 2024-25 کی نمایاں جھلکیاں

سب کا ساتھ، سب کا وکاس اور سب کا وشواس ، کے اصول کے ساتھ اور پو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart