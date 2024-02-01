Pakistan: One killed, 5 injured in separate attacks in Balochistan

AMN

At least one person was killed and five others were injured in separate attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan on Thursday as the province experiences an upsurge in violence in the run-up to polls scheduled for February 8.

In an explosion in the Sabzal Road area of Quetta today, one person was killed and another was injured. According to initial reports, the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb and the explosion took the life of a passerby. Law enforcement agencies started an investigation into the cause of the blast.

In two separate incidents of violence in the province, four people sustained injuries in two separate hand-grenade attacks in Jaffarabad and Turbat cities. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.