इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2024 10:23:18      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sheikh Hasina opens Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2024 in Dhaka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka. The book fair is the annual event of Bangladesh book lovers and publishers, in the capital.

The Bangla Academy is organizing Bangladesh’s biggest annual on its and Suhrawardy Udyan’s premises with the theme “Paro Boi, Garo Desh: Bangabandhur Bangladesh (Read Book, build country: Bangabandhu’s Bangladesh) this year.

At the function, Sheikh Hasina unveiled covers of two books titled “Collected Works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Volume-2” and “Praner Melay Sheikh Hasina,” published by Bangla Academy.

The Prime Minister handed over the award to the 16 recipients under 11 categories. Each awardee received a cheque for award money, a crest and a certificate.

The fair will remain open for all from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on working days and 11:00am to 9:00pm on public holidays.

The month-long book fair is arranged every year in February to commemorate the sacrifices of people who gave their lives on February 21, 1952, for establishing Bangla as the mother tongue, reports UNB.

The traditional Amar Ekushey Book Fair had started informally in 1972 on the Bangla Academy premises and then in 1978 the academy officially took the responsibility of arranging the fair every year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت ‘معیشت – تب اور اب ’ پر قرطاس ابیض پیش کرے گی

AMN / NEW DELHI خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرمل ...

ہندوستان – وسطی ایشیا- یورپ  اقتصادی  راہداری، ہندوستان  اور دیگر ممالک کے لیے ایک جامع  اور اقتصادی گیم  چینجر ہے

سن 2014-23 کے دوران براہ راست سرمایہ کاری کی آمد 596 ارب امریکی ڈا ...

مرکزی عبوری بجٹ 2024-25 کی نمایاں جھلکیاں

سب کا ساتھ، سب کا وکاس اور سب کا وشواس ، کے اصول کے ساتھ اور پو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart