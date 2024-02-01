Palestinian authorities demand international investigation after mass grave found in Gaza

AMN

Palestinian authorities have demanded an international investigation after a mass grave was found in Gaza with the decomposing bodies of Palestinian detainees who were blindfolded and handcuffed. At least 30 bodies were found in black plastic bags near the Hamad school in northern Gaza, with Palestinian officials accusing Israeli soldiers of killing the civilians in execution-style.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an international investigation yesterday, demanding that a team visit Gaza to find out the truth and dimensions of the genocide to which people are exposed. Hamas said Human Rights organisations should document the mass grave.