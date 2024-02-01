इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2024 11:52:59      انڈین آواز
Palestinian authorities demand international investigation after mass grave found in Gaza

AMN

Palestinian authorities have demanded an international investigation after a mass grave was found in Gaza with the decomposing bodies of Palestinian detainees who were blindfolded and handcuffed. At least 30 bodies were found in black plastic bags near the Hamad school in northern Gaza, with Palestinian officials accusing Israeli soldiers of killing the civilians in execution-style.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an international investigation yesterday, demanding that a team visit Gaza to find out the truth and dimensions of the genocide to which people are exposed. Hamas said Human Rights organisations should document the mass grave.

خبرنامہ

حکومت ‘معیشت – تب اور اب ’ پر قرطاس ابیض پیش کرے گی

AMN / NEW DELHI خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرمل ...

ہندوستان – وسطی ایشیا- یورپ  اقتصادی  راہداری، ہندوستان  اور دیگر ممالک کے لیے ایک جامع  اور اقتصادی گیم  چینجر ہے

سن 2014-23 کے دوران براہ راست سرمایہ کاری کی آمد 596 ارب امریکی ڈا ...

مرکزی عبوری بجٹ 2024-25 کی نمایاں جھلکیاں

سب کا ساتھ، سب کا وکاس اور سب کا وشواس ، کے اصول کے ساتھ اور پو ...

