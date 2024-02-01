US military carries out new strikes against 10 drones belonging to Houthi rebels in Yemen

WEB DESK

United States military has carried out new strikes against 10 drones belonging to the Houthi rebels in Yemen as well as a ground control centre. US forces on Thursday targeted a Houthi Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs that presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels, it added.