Pakistan indulges in spreading misinformation on digital media to manipulate public perception

A befitting response of India against Pakistan’s aggression on all front has made terror-breeding ground Pakistan so nervous that it has now indulged in running a disinformation factory in the digital space. From pushing fake videos to morphed images at social media platforms, Pakistan is making a desperate attempt to mislead the media, distort the global narrative, and manipulate public perception.

. All Kind of fake and malicious content are being peddled by nervous Pakistan at different social media platforms. The desperation of Pakistan is as palpable as it using content of video game to boast it on digital platforms against India. A clip of a video game has been circulated relating it to ongoing situation between the two countries. One more example is a video of Dhaka which has been shared to make a false claim of its attack in Jammu. Similarly, a 2020 video of explosive attack in Lebanon was used to claim that Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India. All these deliberated attempts clearly show that New Delhi’s heavy retaliation made Islamabad anxious and it is making failed attempt to control the narrative through a barrage of lies and digital theatrics.

Listeners, as Pakistan has been resorting to spreading propaganda on social media, it is crucial to scrutinize every piece of information carefully in this critical time. If you encounter dubious content, especially concerning the Indian Armed Forces or any info related to ongoing situation, you must report it to PIB Fact Check. You can also share such content on WhatsApp number 8799711259 and Email ID – [email protected]