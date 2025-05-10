Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

32 Airports in North and West India Closed to Civilian Flights Until May 15

May 10, 2025

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations till the 15th of this month.

The affected airports include major locations such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Jaisalmer, Pathankot and others. Additionally, 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions will also be closed during this period. Airlines have been advised to plan alternate routings to minimise disruptions. The temporary closure is due to operational reasons and will be managed in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure safety.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India accuses Pakistan of misusing IMF loan funds for cross-border terrorism

May 10, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Pakistan indulges in spreading misinformation on digital media to manipulate public perception

May 9, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Centre asks states to give emergency procurement power to Civil Defence Authorities

May 9, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat Tightens Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump calls for 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia & Ukraine

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India accuses Pakistan of misusing IMF loan funds for cross-border terrorism

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

32 Airports in North and West India Closed to Civilian Flights Until May 15

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!