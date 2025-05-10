32 Airports in North and West India Closed to Civilian Flights Until May 15

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations till the 15th of this month.

The affected airports include major locations such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Jaisalmer, Pathankot and others. Additionally, 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions will also be closed during this period. Airlines have been advised to plan alternate routings to minimise disruptions. The temporary closure is due to operational reasons and will be managed in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure safety.