Centre asks states to give emergency procurement power to Civil Defence Authorities

The Centre has asked all states to give emergency procurement power to the heads of the civil defence authorities in case of an emergency situation. Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards Vivek Srivastava today wrote to States in this regard. Referring to the Civil Defence Rules, he said that the rules empowers the states to take certain measures deemed necessary for the protection of people and properties from damage or for ensuring the due maintenance of vital services in the event of a hostile attack. He added that funds of the local authority will be applicable to the payment of the charges and expenses incidental to such compliance, and priority shall be given to such compliance over all other duties and obligations of the local authority. Our correspondent reports that the government is putting all out efforts to ensure fool-proof functioning of emergency systems and availability of essential services.

Hospitals and medical institutions have been asked to ensure availability of essential drugs, adequate supply of blood, oxygen and trauma care kits among others. Public Sector Banks have clarified that all its services including ATMs, Cash Deposit and withdrawal Machines and digital services are fully operational. Indian Oil Corporation has assured that there are ample fuel stocks across the country and its supply lines are operating smoothly.

Meanwhile, 138 flights were cancelled at Delhi Airport today including nine international flights. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updated flight information and alternative travel arrangements. In the wake of the prevailing situation, Indian Railways is running three special trains from Jammu and Udhampur towards New Delhi.