India abstains from voting on IMF’s bailout package for Pakistan 

India has abstained from voting at the International Monetary Fund, IMF Board Meeting which considered a fresh bailout package for Pakistan. The IMF took note of the India’s statement and its abstention from the vote.

India also raised concerns over the efficacy of IMF programs in case of Pakistan given its poor track record, and also on the possibility of misuse of debt financing funds for state sponsored cross border terrorism. The IMF today reviewed the Extended Fund Facility lending program of one billion dollars and also considered a fresh Resilience and Sustainability Facility lending program of 1.3 billion dollars for Pakistan.

In its statement at the meeting, India pointed out that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message to the global community, exposes funding agencies and donors to reputational risks, and makes a mockery of global values.

Pakistan has been a prolonged borrower from the IMF, with a very poor track record of implementation and of adherence to the IMF’s program conditions. In the last five years since 2019, there have been 4 IMF programs. India stated that Pakistan would not have approached the Fund for yet another bail-out program if the previous programs had succeeded in putting in place a sound macro-economic policy environment. India questioned the effectiveness of the IMF program designs in case of Pakistan and their monitoring or their implementation by Pakistan.

