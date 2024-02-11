Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI alleges rigging in final results of general elections; calls for countrywide protests

Pakistan political future remains uncertain as the release of the final results has sparked new demonstrations across the country. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has alleged of poll rigging and called for protests.

In the latest development, sources quoting the election commission have reported that candidates allied to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have won 97 of 265 National Assembly seats. On the other hand, Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has won 76 seats while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bagged 54.

Other smaller parties also got seats, leading to complex negotiations over forming a government. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), made a surprising return in the polls by winning 17 seats, with several others grabbing a combined 20 seats. It is still unclear who will form the government as a simple majority of 134 seats is required for a party or coalition to form the government.

Polling on 265 National Assembly seats out of a total of 336 was held on Thursday. 70 seats are reserved amid economic and political turmoil and a rise in terror attacks.