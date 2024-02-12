इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2024 06:40:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Secretary General of ASEAN Dr. Kao Kim Hourn meets EAM Dr. S Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Secretary General of ASEAN Dr. Kao Kim Hourn today met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, they discussed on taking forward India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said, the agenda focused on connectivity, food security and trade.

The Secretary General of ASEAN arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a five day visit to India.

He will deliver the Sapru House Lecture today in New Delhi organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs on the theme – The ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the Evolving Regional Architecture.

Dr. Kao Kim Hourn will visit the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Gaya, Bihar on Wednesday. He is scheduled to deliver an address on “The Future of ASEAN: ASEAN’s Relevance and Resilience in the Evolving Strategic Environment” at the Nalanda University in Rajgir. Students from ASEAN Member States pursue higher education at the University under ASEAN-India cooperation projects. The Nalanda University also leads the ASEAN-India Network of Universities.

Ministry of External Affairs said, engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy, which has entered into its 10th year in 2024, as well as its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. In 2022, the ASEAN-India relations were elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Ministry said, India firmly supports ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific . India also supports the priorities set by Lao PDR in its ASEAN Chairmanship for the year 2024 under the theme – ASEAN: Enhancing Conectivity and Resilience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart