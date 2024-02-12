इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2024 06:41:28      انڈین آواز
Israel says two of its hostages rescued in raid in Rafah

Israel says two of its hostages have been rescued in a raid in Rafah, bordering Egypt, amid reports of “violent” Israeli air strikes on the southern Gazan city.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement said, the freed hostages are in good health condition, and they have been taken to hospital for medical tests. Earlier, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said Rafah was under attack, with a number of deaths reported.

Israeli officials did not give any details of the operation, but Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to  continue  operations to free abducted Israeli people .
Israel’s military launched its operations in the Gaza Strip after more than 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel on 7 October by Hamas gunmen, who also took about 240 people hostage.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a Rafah offensive should not happen without measures to ensure the safety of civilians.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

