इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2024 08:13:51      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Qatar court released all eight former Indian Navy personnel in its custody

Leave a comment
Published On: By

DD News

AMN / WEB DESK

New Delhi had welcomed the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs said, seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. The MEA appreciated the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals.

Eight veterans of the Indian Navy who were sentenced to death in Qatar were released today. Their capital punishment was commuted to an extended prison term earlier following diplomatic intervention by New Delhi. They were imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022 and were accused of allegedly of espionage. 

The eight men were working for a private company, Dahra Global, in their personal capacity. They were overseeing the induction of Italian U212 stealth submarines in the Qatari Emiri Naval Force. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart